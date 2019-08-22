Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME: BBVA) recently:

8/22/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.40 ($6.28) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Bankhaus Lampe. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.62 ($6.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.65 ($6.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.55 ($6.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.93 ($6.90) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €6.40 ($7.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.93 ($6.90) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.60 ($6.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.75 ($6.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.30 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.90 ($6.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

