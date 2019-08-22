Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2019 – AmeriCold Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2019 – AmeriCold Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – AmeriCold Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

8/1/2019 – AmeriCold Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2019 – AmeriCold Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 818,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,376. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 406,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,103,000 after buying an additional 1,983,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

