Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

L Brands stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. L Brands has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

