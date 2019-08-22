WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,630 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.02. 5,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The company has a market cap of $754.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $131.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

