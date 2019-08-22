WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FLIR Systems worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 122.7% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 630,869 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,643.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 426,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 402,024 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 32.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,563,000 after buying an additional 270,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 940,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,738,000 after buying an additional 204,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,651,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 25,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,556. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

