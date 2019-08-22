WCM Investment Management LLC Has $522.16 Million Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,391,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,167 shares during the period. Icon accounts for 3.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Icon worth $522,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth about $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Icon by 72.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.98. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,467. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Icon’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

