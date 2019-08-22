WCM Investment Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,611 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Manhattan Associates worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.90. 12,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,628. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

