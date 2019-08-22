WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 170,071 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 170,071 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 1.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $161,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

NYSE WST traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.21. 4,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,958. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.