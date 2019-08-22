Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.