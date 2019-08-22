Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,042,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,510,000 after purchasing an additional 150,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 301,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.63. 19,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,758. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

