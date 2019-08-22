Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 37.2% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.16. 36,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,584 shares of company stock worth $10,679,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.