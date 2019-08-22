Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $32.20 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Facebook by 5,632.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Facebook by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.92. 5,541,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,474,040. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80. The firm has a market cap of $531.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $10,044,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,336,861 shares of company stock worth $248,044,391 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

