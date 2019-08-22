Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $496,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $54.51. 32,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $71.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

