Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Tower Semiconductor worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 419,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 143,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

