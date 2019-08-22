Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Southern by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,330,000 after purchasing an additional 849,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $31,406,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $641,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,625.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.08. 154,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

