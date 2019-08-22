Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 92.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,507,000 after acquiring an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.