Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $120.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

