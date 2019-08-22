WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.06

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

There is no company description available for Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

