Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Trading Up 0.8%

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 713,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Wanda Sports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wanda Sports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.