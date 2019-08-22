Wabi (WABI) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Wabi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Wabi has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00267663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.01326091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00096252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Wabi Profile

Wabi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

