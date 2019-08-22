W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,291. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

