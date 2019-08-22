Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.75) on shares of Voxeljet in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE VJET traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. Voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. Analysts anticipate that Voxeljet will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VJET. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Voxeljet by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voxeljet by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voxeljet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Voxeljet by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 969,960 shares in the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

