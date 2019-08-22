Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.65. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.75 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 95.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American Managed Service Program (MSP) segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.