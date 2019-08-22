Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 5.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.33, 934,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 580,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Specifically, CFO Miguel A. Lopez purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 33,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 586,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

