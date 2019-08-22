Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $182.25 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $356.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

