Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

VRT traded down A$0.36 ($0.26) on Thursday, reaching A$3.99 ($2.83). The company had a trading volume of 1,348,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,666. Virtus Health has a 1 year low of A$3.81 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of A$5.91 ($4.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $320.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.30.

Virtus Health Company Profile

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

