Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
VRT traded down A$0.36 ($0.26) on Thursday, reaching A$3.99 ($2.83). The company had a trading volume of 1,348,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,666. Virtus Health has a 1 year low of A$3.81 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of A$5.91 ($4.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $320.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.30.
Virtus Health Company Profile
