VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Hits $4.07 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a market cap of $4.07 million and $129,393.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00267974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01327342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00096501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000431 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

