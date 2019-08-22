Viacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,539.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.03 million and $294,539.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00721820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,152,535 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Coinroom, Binance, Upbit, OOOBTC, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

