Viacoin Market Cap Hits $6.08 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.08 million and $138,383.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00724768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,152,596 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit, Coinroom, Bittrex, Binance, OOOBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

