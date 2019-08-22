VestChain (VEST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $234,334.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One VestChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. VestChain has a market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $234,334.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01339050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00095934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

