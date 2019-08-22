Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

VRTX stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.12. 8,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,472. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $120,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,793 shares of company stock worth $36,687,496. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

