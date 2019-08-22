Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of VET stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 208,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,236. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $320.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

