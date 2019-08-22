Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 391,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,705,573. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

