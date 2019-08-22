VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Capitalization Achieves $438,913.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $438,913.00 and $876.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00729178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015580 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,310,653 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

