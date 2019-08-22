VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0596 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Bleutrade. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $12,421.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002708 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00152687 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,151.36 or 0.99750343 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046789 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,998,245 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

