Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,872. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

