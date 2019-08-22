Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $152.83. 2,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,443. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $154.34.

