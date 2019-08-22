Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

VGT traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.27. 1,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average of $204.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

