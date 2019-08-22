Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,925. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

