VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (BMV:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (BMV:VOOV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD alerts:

BMV VOOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.25. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD (BMV:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 VALUE IX FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.