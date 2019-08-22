VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading Down 0.6%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.53, approximately 7,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter.

