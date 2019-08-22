ValuEngine Downgrades Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) to Buy

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Envision Solar International stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 10,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,072. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.98. Envision Solar International has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envision Solar International in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envision Solar International in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envision Solar International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

