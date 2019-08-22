Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post $27.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.05 billion and the lowest is $24.57 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $30.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.93 billion to $115.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $132.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.61 billion to $150.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,038,000 after buying an additional 116,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,223,000 after buying an additional 515,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,361,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,463,000 after purchasing an additional 233,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.