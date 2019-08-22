Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 1,417,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,320,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 93.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,773,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 502.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 183.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.