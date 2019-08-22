Upfiring (UFR) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and COSS. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $801,959.00 and approximately $7,249.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX, RightBTC, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

