Universa 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,429.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Universa has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $39,429.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00267074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01334527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00096779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

