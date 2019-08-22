United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.88. 850,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,545. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

