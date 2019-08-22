Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 258,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $60.40. 114,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,951. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

