Unification Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,986.00 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Unification has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Unification token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $180,986.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00266061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.01335472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

