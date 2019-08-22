Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Buys $197,200.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $197,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,255,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE UFI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,887. The firm has a market cap of $369.02 million, a PE ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFI. ValuEngine raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Unifi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Unifi by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Unifi by 164.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unifi by 373.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

